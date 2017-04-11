New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ TV Spot Is a Family Affair; Plus 12 New Images

0

We’re less than a month away from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, which means Disney is about to get aggressive with the film’s marketing campaign. The final month before release usually results in a big push from Disney, and it’s hard to argue with them when they get such insane results at the box office. As such, a new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has landed online that focuses on siblings Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), as Nebula takes a larger role in this follow-up film. That’s a nice surprise, as the character could have easily been a one-and-done for the first Guardians as the film’s connective tissue for introducing Thanos. But writer/director James Gunn refreshingly seems keen on further exploring the sister relationship between these two very different characters.

On the heels of the Thor: Ragnarok trailer, 2017 seems to be a very colorful year for Marvel Studios. Both films look to rely heavily on comedy, though we also know that Gunn really takes his characters seriously so look for some emotional catharsis in the Guardians sequel as well. But this is all building towards 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which will no doubt be a much darker affair. So enjoy the good times while you can, Marvel fans.

Check out the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 TV spot below, along with a batch of new high-resolution images. The film also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, and Pom Klementieff. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters on May 5th.