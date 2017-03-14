‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ TV Spot Finds a Way to Even the Odds

0

Marvel has released a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 TV spot. In the upcoming sequel, the Guardians must expand their ranks as they encounter knew foes as well as discover Peter Quill’s true father. Of course, there will still be plenty of comic hijinks along the way, and it looks like the new film will have all the charm of the original.

What should be interesting is to see how they bring former foes like Yondu and Nebula onto the team. Yondu shouldn’t be too much of a stretch, but the problem with Nebula is that she didn’t get much of a character arc in the first film. We basically knew she was jealous of Gamora, and that fueled her rage and desire to be recognized. She was a capable henchman, but I’m looking forward to seeing Gunn add new dimensions to the character and see her become part of the team.

Check out the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 TV spot below. The film opens May 5th and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Kurt Russell, Glenn Close, and features the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

