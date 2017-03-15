James Gunn Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Is Happening “For Sure”, Talks Guardians in ‘Infinity War’

0

The long, long wait for Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2 is almost over, but James Gunn is here just in time to make sure you can already start getting hyped for the next one. The writer/director behind Marvel’s oddball sensation has been doing the press rounds for the horror film The Belko Experiment, which he wrote, and folks are taking the opportunity to get some updates on Guardians at the same time.

Gunn has always been refreshingly honest and open, both in interviews and on social media, throughout the creative process, and when he was asked about plans for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, he made no bones about the fact that the movie is happening, it’s just a matter of figuring it out.

Gunn told Complex,

“There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure. We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I’m going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

Marvel hasn’t yet officially announced a third film, but if Volume 2 is anywhere near as successful as the first film (and audience interest seems to indicate it will be just fine), it would only be smart business to start gearing up for the third. And Marvel Studios almost exclusively does very smart business.

Volume 2 sees the return of the Guardians — Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista‘s Drax the Destroyer, Vin Deisel‘s (baby) Groot, Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket Raccoon and Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill alongside a few new team members, Karen Gillan‘s Nebula, Michael Rooker‘s Yondu and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis, as they team up to snark and save the galaxy once again and cross paths will Quill’s father, Kurt Russell‘s Ego the Living Planet.