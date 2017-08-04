James Gunn Talks ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ Filming Plans, Title, and More

0

In a cinematic universe built on interconnected and ever-expanding narrative, James Gunn has given us what might be the closest thing we get to a proper, old school trilogy with his Guardians of the Galaxy films. Sure the Guardians are going to become a bigger part of shared universe when they pop up Avengers: Infinity War, but Gunn has been hard at work crafting a classic sci-fi epic trilogy that follows our lovable gang of space scamps from their origin to a resolute third film, which he has previously said will be the final film for “this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arriving on Blu-ray this month, our own Steve Weintraub sat down for a chat with Gunn yesterday and got a couple updates on plans for the third film and how the writing process is going. Gunn said it will be “a little more than year” before the get started on filming and though they haven’t announced the release date yet, he knows “when the basic time is.” And if you were thinking it’s going to be called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you’re probably right. Probably. The director said that’s the plan for now, though he noted things can change.

He also hinted that plans for the original team of Guardians (introduced in a Vol. 2 post-credits scenes) are still a possibility. “There’s always discussion with Ravagers — it would be The Ravagers,” he explained. “It’s always a possibility. I would be excited.”

Asked if’s been as easy and natural to write Vol. 3 as he said it was on Vol. 2, Gunn remarked on the unique challenges of scripting what is essentially the third act of his trilogy, promising a lot of answers in Vol. 3.