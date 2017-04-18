Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: James Gunn Will Return to Write, Direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′

by      April 18, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, April 18th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Where was Ewan McGregor at Star Wars Celebration?
  • Game of Thrones actor Michael McElhatton confirms role in Justice League
  • First look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born remake
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via Marvel

