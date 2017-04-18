Movie Talk: James Gunn Will Return to Write, Direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, April 18th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- James Gunn will return to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Where was Ewan McGregor at Star Wars Celebration?
- Opening This Week – Free Fire, Phoenix Forgotten
- Game of Thrones actor Michael McElhatton confirms role in Justice League
- Hugo Weaving reunites with Peter Jackson on Mortal Engines
- First look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born remake
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions