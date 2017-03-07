Exclusive: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Season 2 Premiere Clip Unites Unexpected Heroes

0

Spoiler warning for those of you who want to go into the Guardians of the Galaxy Season 2 premiere cold.

The second season of Marvel’s animated series Guardians of the Galaxy is set to return on Disney XD this Saturday and some unexpected superheroes are crashing the party. It’s a good thing, too, since one of the most powerful villains in Marvel’s canon is causing havoc and putting Earth in peril.

Season 2 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy premieres this Saturday, March 11th at 9:00 pm, ET/PT on Disney XD. The hourlong premiere will follow Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot on a mission to protect Star-Lord’s home planet of Earth, when they cross paths with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers. After an epic battle, the two teams come together to save Earth from an alien mad scientist, The High Evolutionary, but inadvertently unleash an ancient weapon.

Check out our exclusive clip from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy below:

And here’s a breakdown of the two-part Season 2 premiere for more details:

Saturday, 3/11 (9:00 pm, ET/PT) – “Stayin’ Alive” The GUARDIANS try to dispose of Thanos’ asteroid, but discover that it has been taken to a secure facility…belonging to the AVENGERS. Saturday, 3/11 (9:30 pm, ET/PT) – “Evolution Rock” As the GUARDIANS and the AVENGERS team-up to find out what powerful secrets lie inside Thanos’ asteroid, they are ambushed by the dangerous HIGH EVOLUTIONARY who is trying to absorb the energy from the asteroid and gain ultimate power.

So the sharp-eyed and comic book history-informed among you might have recognized the “sarcophagus” that Star-Lord and Captain America are attempting to liberate in this clip. It looks to be the cocoon of the one and only Adam Warlock, who has quite the tie-in with the High Evolutionary, the Guardians themselves, and the Infinity Gems/Stones, which, of course, has ties back to Thanos. Is Marvel’s animated series teasing some elements of the live-action Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 film premiering May 5th? We won’t know for sure until that film drops, but the entity known as “Him” would certainly be a fun addition to the animated series going forward.

Don’t miss any of the space-based action when Guardians of the Galaxy Season 2 premieres this Saturday on Disney XD!