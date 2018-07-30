Heroes: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Makes a Stand for James Gunn

On this 264th episode of Heroes, John Rocha, Amy Dallen, and Coy Jandreau discuss the following:
- According to multiple outlets, Disney and Fox’s shareholders approved Disney’s proposed $71.3-billion takeover of Fox which will see all of Fox’s Marvel characters under the Disney banner.
- The cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy issued a letter on social media supporting James Gunn. The panel discusses if Disney might change their minds and rehire him as a result.
- The panel discusses what they enjoyed most out of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
- THR reports that Robert DeNiro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker origin movie from Todd Phillips.
- In an interview with Polygon, Geoff Johns addressed the “F*** Batman” line in the Titans trailer from the DC Universe streaming service.
- Anna Diop disabled the comments on her Instagram because of fans’ racist attacks about her playing the role of Starfire on Titans.
- Revenge of the Fans is reporting that rumors are circulating that Matt Reeves’ The Batman will use Batman: Year One as the basis for the film.
- THR is reporting that Cloak & Dagger director Gina Prince-Bythewood has signed on to direct Skydance’s adaptation of the comic from author Greg Rucka.
- Twitter Questions