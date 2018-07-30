‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Releases Statement in Support of James Gunn

0

The cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy has released a lengthy statement offering support for fired franchise director James Gunn. Gunn was removed by Disney as writer and director of the third Guardians film after Twitter jokes about rape and pedophilia from several years ago resurfaced thanks to a targeted online campaign led by alt-right social media personality Mike Cernovich. In addition to vouching for the filmmaker’s character and touching on the Guardians films’ theme of redemption, the statement plainly calls for “James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3.”

The statement, posted to Zoe Saldana‘s Twitter, is also signed by Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gilan, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, and Pom Klementieff.

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

“The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set,” the statement says, “and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust, and love.”

You can read the full statement below: