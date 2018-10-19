Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3′ Working Title Is Hot Christmas

October 19, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • THR reports that John Krasinski is returning to write a sequel to A Quiet Place.
  • New Line Cinema has released the first The Curse of La Llorona trailer. The film comes from producer James Wan and director Michael Chaves and stars Linda Cardellini.
