Movie Talk: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3′ Working Title Is Hot Christmas

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:
- Production Weekly has published the working title for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and it’s Hot Christmas.
- THR reports that John Krasinski is returning to write a sequel to A Quiet Place.
- Deadline is reporting that Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret is getting a feature film adaptation from Kelly Fremon Craig and James L. Brooks.
- New Line Cinema has released the first The Curse of La Llorona trailer. The film comes from producer James Wan and director Michael Chaves and stars Linda Cardellini.
- The Gotham Nominations were released and The Favourite, Hereditary and First Reformed lead the nominations.