‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ “Inferno” Music Video Is Out of This World

While James Gunn‘s blend of action, comic book craziness, and space-based humor in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies is a big part of what makes them so magical, the musical selections help to set them apart from the rest of the MCU. In the first film, the standout number was probably Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” (Ooga-chaka) since it proved a strong introduction to the tone of the movie. But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had David Hasselhoff; I don’t know how you beat that. Oh, you beat it by getting Gunn & Co. to star in a music video for the song itself.

Co-written by Gunn and score composer Tyler Bates, the “Inferno” music video will appear as a special feature on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 Blu-ray arrives on shelves August 22nd.

Take a look at / listen to the music video for Guardians of the Galaxy: Inferno below, and sing along with the lyrics, provided by Gunn himself:

Here are the lyrics to Guardians Inferno I wrote on Notes in the back of a car on my ride home. pic.twitter.com/CHhnKglD9S — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2017

This may be the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on – a #GuardiansInferno video coming with #GotGVol2 on home video. pic.twitter.com/1VQp8eXzAs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 10, 2017

