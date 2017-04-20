‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride Images Reveal the California Adventure Attraction

0

The summer vacation season is about to begin, and Disney has a brand new Marvel-themed attraction to unveil. Last summer, Marvel Studios announced that it was teaming up with Disney Parks to create a new ride based on Guardians of the Galaxy called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!. The ride replaces Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure theme park in California, and with the ride’s May 27th opening date looming, the first official images of the attraction have landed online.

The façade is done up to look like The Collector’s fortress, Benicio Del Toro’s character from the first movie. On the ride, guests will view rare items in Taneleer Tivan’s extensive holdings, which include his latest acquisition: the Guardians of the Galaxy. Your mission, as a park-goer, appears to be breaking out the Guardians themselves from this ornate fortress.

Marvel’s site adds a bit of detail: