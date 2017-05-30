Watch Reporters Freak Out on the New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride

0

Just a few days ago, Disney’s California Adventure opened their newest attraction: Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and reporters from around the world came to Southern California to be among the first people to check it out. If you’ve been to the park, the attraction is an updated version of The Twilight Zone – Tower of Terror ride, with everything modernized to reflect a Guardians and Marvel spin.

I was lucky enough to check the attraction out, and was really impressed with how much care and detail went into the ride. I especially loved the set-up when you first walk in, because they turned the entire ride into the Collector’s Fortress, complete with a statue in his honor. As you wait in line, you can check out various artifacts and objects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including some Easter eggs that only hardcore Marvel fans would recognize. If you’d like to see all the various props and artifacts, click here for a full photo recap of the entire attraction.

Anyway, while my experiences with the ride were fairly routine, that wasn’t the case for everyone. A few TV morning show reporters were sent on the ride while broadcasting live, and let’s just say they had a different sort of reaction…. (I still can’t figure out if the reporters knew what they were getting themselves into, or if the stations producers told them it’s a really slow ride).