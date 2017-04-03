Get to Know Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: A New Book Covers 50 Years of History

0

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the hottest comic book properties going since James Gunn‘s live-action adaptation hit screens in 2014, but only the most committed comic book fans know that the titular space-based superheroes have been battling it out in the pages of Marvel Comics since 1969. There’s no shame in being late to this game; the Guardians themselves have emerged from obscurity time and time again to face down some of the gravest threats in the universe before returning to the ether in one form or another.

But if the modern take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the only incarnation you know, you definitely want to look into the amazing new book from Insight Editions, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Creating Marvel’s Spacefaring Super Heroes: The Complete Comics History.” It’s an incredible tome, written by Eisner Award and Harvey Award-nominated writer/editor Marc Sumerak with special cover art from Dale Keown, that’s positively packed full of trivia, behind-the-scenes insight from artists, writers, and editors, and an amazing array of Guardians artwork from nearly 50 years of publication. While it makes a fantastic coffee table book, this deep dive into the history of Guardians of the Galaxy is well worth your time to read every page, aside, and footnote; it might even help you pin down that as-of-yet unidentified Easter egg from Gunn’s film!

Here’s a look at the book’s description, which should pique your interest:

The Guardians of the Galaxy made their first appearance in the pages of Marvel Super-Heroes back in 1969, and while the team’s lineup has changed significantly over the years, their popularity with fans only continues to grow. Guardians of the Galaxy: Creating Marvel’s Spacefaring Super Heroes delves into the creation and evolution of the Guardians through exclusive interviews with the writers and artists who have brought them to life. Filled with incredible art from nearly fifty years of comics, this deluxe art book reveals the secrets behind the genesis of fan-favorite characters like Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. Complete with a specially commissioned cover illustration by artist Dale Keown, this comprehensive collection takes fans on a dynamic journey into the creation of the greatest art from five decades of Guardians of the Galaxy comics.

Here’s a look at just some of the trivia found in the new book: