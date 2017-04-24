‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Video Review: Perri, John, and Dennis Break Down the Sequel

0

The review embargo for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is now up, and Collider Video’s Perri Nemiroff, John Campea, and Dennis Tzeng are here to review the highly anticipated Marvel sequel with no spoilers. James Gunn returns to write and direct the follow-up, which finds Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord searching for his father, introduces a new member to the Guardians team in Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, and brings about some new villainy courtesy of Elizabeth Debicki’s character.

The first Guardians is seen by many as a high point in the MCU—a wholly unique, funny, weird space opera that introduced the cosmic side of the Marvel universe. Gunn’s film was wildly influential across Hollywood, as we’ve now seen plenty of other blockbusters embracing a “strange” vibe complete with catchy soundtracks and colorful visuals.

So how does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stack up? John, Perri, and Dennis break down the good, the bad, and the rest in the video above, singling out highlights like Baby Groot and Michael Rooker’s Yondu while also admitting the film is maybe a step down in quality from that first film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5th

