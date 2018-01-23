Watch: Guillermo del Toro, Greta Gerwig, Denis Villeneuve & More Discuss Directing in Hour-Long Interview

0

Want to spend an hour getting insight into the craft of directing from some of the most talented, celebrated filmmakers in the industry? Fortunately, THR has finally revealed their full director’s roundtable from 2017 and its jam-packed with thoughtful analysis, interesting set stories, and all kinds of musings from the first-rate panel of talent. This year’s squad features Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), Angelina Jolie (First They Killed My Father), and Joe Wright (Darkest Hour), who chat about the making of their awards contenders and lessons from their career. Gerwig and del Toro both scooped up Best Director nominations today for the 90th Academy Awards.

The director’s chat about which one movie they’d take with them on a lifeboat, their working relationships with studios, which films they felt most welcome making, what Gerwig learned from her first film, and even some thoughts on love. And in case you’re curious and don’t have an hour to watch here are the lifeboat movies: Jenkins picked the classic romance I Know Where I’m Going!, Villeneuve opted for 2001: A Space Odyssey, Jolie shouted out Sydney Lumet and The Hill in particular, Wright went with Wings of Desire, Gerwig opted for Singin’ in the Rain, and del Toro, GOAT, picked The Road Warrior.

Check out what they had to say, and learn a whole bunch about how some of the best in the biz’ approach their trade in the video below.

