Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Adds David Strathairn to its A-List Cast

The cast continues to grow as things firm up for director Guillermo del Toro‘s upcoming Nightmare Alley. This is the second adaptation of the 1946 noir novel written by William Lindsay following the 1947 film of the same name starring Tyrone Power. The new Nightmare Alley is also del Toro’s first feature film since he scooped up the Best Director Oscar for 2017’s The Shape of Water.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday was news that David Strathairn had signed on to join the already impressive Nightmare Alley cast led by Bradley Cooper and Toni Collette. Strathairn will take on a key role as Pete Krumbein, the alcoholic husband of Collette’s character, Zeena. This is Strathairn’s first time working with del Toro. He was last seen in the epic Godzilla: King of the Monsters opposite Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Ken Watanabe.

As THR notes in their report, Nightmare Alley “is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich. Things go south for the poor sap when he is out-hustled by the woman.” Cooper will play the mentalist, Stan Carlisle, and Collette’s Zeena is the psychologist and mentor to Stan.

In addition to Cooper, Collette, and Strathairn, Nightmare Alley‘s cast includes Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and returning del Toro collaborators Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins. Del Toro will direct the adaptation from a script written by Kim Morgan (The Forbidden Room). Filming is expected to begin in early 2020 in Toronto but no release date has been confirmed.