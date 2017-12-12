Guillermo del Toro Set to Direct ‘Nightmare Alley’ Remake; Will Produce Scott Cooper’s ‘Antlers’

0

Guillermo del Toro is having a pretty good finish to 2017 so far. His latest film, The Shape of Water, has met with critical acclaim and figures to be a serious contender this awards season, and he’s not rushing into another project. However, he still plans to keep busy as Variety reports there are two more projects on the filmmaker’s horizon.

First up, he’s set up another directing gig for a remake of the 1947 Fox movie Nightmare Alley. Del Toro will co-write the script with Kim Morgan. Per Variety, “the original movie starred Tyrone Power as an ambitious young con-man who hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more corrupt than he is. At first, they enjoy success fleecing people with their mentalist act, but then she turns the table on him, out-manipulating the manipulator.” However, sources say this will likely not be his next project since he still has to write the script. Del Toro has also indicated that after his hiatus, his next project will likely be the remake of Fantastic Voyage.

Variety also reports that Scott Cooper (Hostiles) is in talks to direct the supernatural film Antlers, which del Toro is producing. The story, penned by Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca, “follows a young teacher who discovers that her troubled student’s father and younger brother harbor a deadly supernatural secret. Taking the boy into her care, the teacher must fight for their survival against horrors beyond imagination.” Del Toro will produce alongside David Goyer, Miles Dale, and Kevin Turen.

So just because del Toro may not be busy directing a movie in the near future, he’s definitely keeping busy, especially when you consider all of his other projects like Trollhunters and features in various stages of development.

The Shape of Water is currently playing in limited release, and will open in more theaters in the weeks ahead.