Guillermo del Toro Says His Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’ Project Is “Not Happening”

While filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is taking the next year off from directing, when he returns we know one project he won’t be working on. The filmmaker has been developing a stop-motion animated take on Pinocchio for years now, but unfortunately it sounds like the project may have finally bit the dust.

Speaking with IGN, del Toro said Pinocchio is essentially dead:

“It’s not happening,” del Toro said, adding, “But the idea was to do Pinocchio during the ascension of fascism in Italy, with Mussolini. It was a good time to discuss the idea of being a puppet or being a human, but you know, it’s not in progress.”

That is incredibly unfortunate, especially given how great that sounds. Del Toro told us this past April that he was working on a deal with Amazon to get the film made, teasing his Frankenstein-like take on the story, but it sounds like that deal fell through:

‘Pinocchio I mean we’re trying to finish a deal with Amazon. Pinocchio is Frankenstein, at the end of the day. It’s the story of an innocent soul thrown into the world by an uncaring father and the adventures that he has in the real world and he comes back with an understanding to his father. So it’s very much close to me.”

While it’s a bummer to hear this project won’t ever happen, del Toro can rest easy that he’s about to release the best film of his career: The Shape of Water. The upcoming fairy tale is a triumph of the human spirit; a romantic, soaring, extremely emotional and immaculately crafted original story straight from del Toro’s heart. The filmmaker recently revealed to us that the reason he’s taking a year off of directing is so he can enjoy the release of Shape of Water, since the film is incredibly personal to him.

Indeed, while del Toro has gotten flack in the past for having “too many projects that never happen,” the truth of the matter is every director has a ton of projects in development at any given time. Del Toro is just such a lovely human being that he liked to talk about all of them, whereas someone like David Fincher or Steven Spielberg plays it a little more close to the vest. But believe me, those filmmakers have just as many irons in the fires. Getting any movie made is hard, so most directors have a number of projects in various stages of development at the same time, so if one falls through, three more are still in some form of possibly happening.

Unfortunately, it sounds like we have to add Pinocchio to the pile of Guillermo del Toro projects that won’t ever get made.