Netflix Announces New Anthology Horror Series ‘Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight’

After a successful collaboration between Netflix and Guillermo del Toro on the animated series Trollhunters, the streaming giant and the Oscar-winning filmmaker are now set to work together on a live-action series. Netflix has announced that they are moving forward with Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. The series is billed as a collection of stories personally curated by del Toro “that are both equally sophisticated and horrific.”

Additionally, the press release notes “On Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, creator and executive producer del Toro will bring his own visionary style as both a writer and director to certain episodes. In addition, he will hand pick a team of the genre’s best writers and exciting new filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to life.”

This sounds like the perfect format for del Toro, who has always tried to use his name to help other burgeoning talents whether it was J.A. Bayona on The Orphanage or Andres Muschietti on Mama. The framework of a horror anthology series is low risk, high reward format. Additionally, Black Mirror has shown that people love getting horror anthologies from Netflix, and so hopefully that audience will carry over.

There’s no word yet on how many episodes the series will be (the title implies that it will be “ten”, but that isn’t confirmed yet) or what other directors will come on board for the episodes.

Although del Toro is taking a year off from directing, he’s keeping busy. He’s working with Scott Cooper on the film Antlers, he’s got a new genre label at Fox Searchlight, and he also has extended his DreamWorks Animation partnership. We may not see a feature film from del Toro in the near future, but he’s definitely using his Oscar-win to expand his influence and creativity.