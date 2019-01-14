Facebook Messenger

Guillermo del Toro Shares His Insights into the Masterful Storytelling of 'Roma'

January 14, 2019

Spoilers for Roma ahead.

It’s always great when a director does a deep dive on the work of a fellow filmmaker. It’s particularly fitting when it’s between friends as is the case between Oscar-winners Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron. Last year del Toro picked up a Best Director Oscar for The Shape of Water and it looks it increasingly likely that his pal Cuaron will win his second Best Director Oscar for Roma. Del Toro took to Twitter to point out some of the more masterful aspects of his friend’s film, and the insights are so good that it almost makes me angry that I didn’t pick up on them myself.

Here’s del Toro’s wonderful thread:

Following this, I would love to see a directors-on-directors series where the two filmmakers do a screening series of their bigger works and then interview each other about the movie in front of an audience. I want to see del Toro talk more about Children of Men. I’d love to see Cuaron give his thoughts on Pan’s Labyrinth. Somebody make this happen.

