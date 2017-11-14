Guillermo del Toro Shares Behind-the-Scenes Looks at ‘The Shape of Water’ Creature Effects

0

First of all, if you’re not following Guillermo del Toro on Twitter, get your mind and your life right. Now that you’ve remedied that oversight, you may have noticed that the visionary filmmaker has been sharing some behind-the-scenes shots from his upcoming film, The Shape of Water. The images in question focus on both del Toro’s famous concept art doodles in his collection of notebooks and more specifically on the artistic and technical process behind bringing practical creature effects to life.

This is the kind of thing that social media is actually good for; Twitter provides the filmmaker a platform to share a snippet of the many, many decisions and fractional steps that go into making a finished film, and fans get a glimpse behind the curtain and learn a little bit in the process. It’s a win-win and del Toro does it better than most. Just be sure to reward all of his generous Tweeting by seeing The Shape of Water when it opens in U.S. theaters on December 8th.

Check out del Toro’s behind-the-scenes looks below:

3 Tweets on creature detailing: I have said this before, but… Painting is underpainting and overpainting. Transparencies of color, no solids, mottling, and stenciling and detailing and NOT following form but “crossing” over it… pic.twitter.com/ccyDeQCVGL — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 12, 2017

In the same manner, the best is to layer the sculpting, so you start with the basic shape and volume (lines that flow, echo each other, give a sense of weight, etc) and remove what doesn’t work (we removed the shoulder fins, too busy) pic.twitter.com/uEGLG098Ls — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 12, 2017

Then you add detailing, pores, veins, bumps, scars- all very subtle and seldom NOT to be highlighted by paint. You are “painting” with volume (your light will show these details. pic.twitter.com/TMFmXc2hhg — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 12, 2017

One of my diary doodles for @shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/8xsQrYfVIj — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 13, 2017

Two more doodle/notes for @shapeofwater obviously the budget prevented me from having the scale of the first one but we used the “sun ray” pipes on the film. pic.twitter.com/DGL1q9Cyai — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 14, 2017

Eye paint test (physical sculpt and paint). Pupil too wide. We changed it. pic.twitter.com/qrbkJxRCgv — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 14, 2017

We first tested the intricate paint job in “cool colors” (too ‘garage kit’ contouring) but the light muddled them. Mike Hill changed to a “nicotine-base” palette. used light to “cool it” and stopped contouring the sculpt. pic.twitter.com/KvTsCiydyV — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 14, 2017