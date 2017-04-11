Exclusive: Guillermo del Toro on ‘Trollhunters’ Season 2 Plans and If He’d Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

0

Last week, Collider was lucky enough to host Guillermo del Toro for a sprawling half-hour interview hosted by none other than the lovely Perri Nemiroff as part of our horror-centric series Collider Nightmares. We already brought you what the filmmaker had to say about passing the torch to Steven S. DeKnight for Pacific Rim: Uprising and how an R rating killed his At the Mountains of Madness movie, but the full interview is utterly jam-packed with updates, reflection, and pithy observations on the film industry at large.

During the wide-ranging conversation, del Toro talks about his Netflix animated series Trollhunters and plans for future seasons, letting DeKnight redefine the world of Pacific Rim 2, what he thinks of shifting film industry trends, the magic of stop motion animation, being moved to tears by his new movie The Shape of Water, how Pinocchio is like Frankenstein, looking back on Cronos and his mixed feelings on his first film, his thoughts on directing a Star Wars standalone film, and more. Watch the full interview in the video above and check out a list of topics below.