Guy Ritchie on How His Music Video Days Came in Handy While Directing ‘Aladdin’

Guy Ritchie has made a career out of movies about charming streetwise hoods, so he seems like a natural choice to direct Disney’s live-action reimagining of Aladdin, which opens this weekend. Ritchie directed the remake from a screenplay he cowrote with John August, based on a script by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Ted Elliot & Terry Rosio. Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Billy Magnussen, Aladdin opens in theaters this weekend.

We got to sit down with the director and talk to him about the film. Check out the interview above. Aladdin is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Guy Ritchie discusses:

How he wanted to make something his five children could watch

How his early days of directing music videos came in handy while staging the movie’s elaborate dance sequences and musical numbers.

How Aladdin would fit in with the characters in his earlier films like Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch .

and . How many wishes Jason Statham would get out of the Genie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Aladdin: