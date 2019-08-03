Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Finally Gets Release Date in STX Schedule Shuffle

0

There’s been a bit of a scheduling shake-up over at STX and it involves a few of their big upcoming releases. One of the most notable bits of news to come out of this scheduling shuffle affects Guy Ritchie‘s new movie, The Gentlemen starring Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Henry Golding.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, STX has set an early 2020 release date for The Gentlemen, putting it down for January 24. The forthcoming Ritchie joint sees the director returning to his crime thriller roots with a story that follows a British drug lord attempting to sell off his empire to a family of Oklahoma billionaires. We were very much into the first footage from The Gentlemen when Collider got a preview of it at CinemaCon earlier this year. Pushing the Ritchie thriller to the top of the 2020 schedule could prove to be a smart move on STX’s part if the public likes this movie as much as we liked the first-look.

STX also did a little rescheduling for Playmobil: The Movie, featuring voice performances from Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jim Gaffigan. The animated movie based on the popular children’s toy line was originally set for release on August 30, 2019. STX has since pushed Playmobil‘s release back four months to December 6. It’s unclear why STX would push Playmobil just a few weeks before it was originally set to hit theaters. I’m willing to bet the studio thinks it could do better with the holiday moviegoing crowd rather than the summer moviegoers.

The Dave Bautista-led comedy My Spy also got a new release date from STX. Now, My Spy is set for release on January 10, 2020. The film’s release was previously pushed to avoid overlapping with his other big summer release, Stuber.