Exclusive ‘Gwen’ Trailer & Poster Tease a Frontier Folk Horror

Folk horror is having a bit of a resurgence at the moment. Last year brought the Netflix thriller Apostle, Ari Aster returned with a new take on trauma in this summer’s Midsommar, and the next buzzy folk horror you should put on your list is about to land in theaters. RLJE Films and Shudder are bringing the festival hit Gwen to theaters, VOD, and digital next month, ahead of the film’s release on the Shudder streaming service.

Written and directed by William McGregor (Misfits), Gwen follows a young girl in 19th Century Wales during a moment of crisis. With her father absent, her mother falling to a mysterious, and a mob of angry villagers threatening to take her farm, a mysterious evil begins to take hold of her home. The film debuted to warm critical reception at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and went on to foster that buzz in the 2019 festival circuit.

Gwen stars Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Maxine Peake, and arrives in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on August 16, 2019. The film’s Shudder release date is still TBD. Get a peek in our exclusive trailer and poster debut below, and for more, be sure to check out TIFF interview with the star and filmmaker.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: