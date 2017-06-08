‘Gypsy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Loses Control of Her Sexual Desires in Netflix’s Latest

0

Netflix’s latest drama, Gypsy, is a 10-part psychological thriller that stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who gets a bit too involved with her patients’ lives. As we saw in the teaser trailer, Watts’ Jean has some impulse control issues with it comes to both her sexual appetite and her desire to emotionally manipulate her clients. As stellar as Watts is, there’s something a little tired about this premise, which as I’ve noted before feels like a Skinemax production from a decade ago. But, maybe that’s exactly what we want from it?

As Netflix describes it, “as the borders of Jean’s professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds.”

Check out the full trailer below:

Though Netflix continues to churn out new content at an almost alarming rate, they also have started cancelling series as well. Bloodline just finished up its run after Florida dropped its tax credit, while Sense8 and The Get Down (the latter of which was Netflix’s most expensive production) were both officially cancelled this past week. Now, Netflix is working like a more traditional network, except for the fact that we still don’t have any inkling of its actual viewership data — though perhaps we can now start to surmise.

Gypsy is directed by Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Sam Taylor Johnson, and written by newcomer Lisa Rubin. In addition to Watts, the thriller also stars Billy Crudup (Spotlight) as Jean’s husband Michael Halloway, Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) as Sydney, Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jean’s patient Allison, and Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals) and Jean’s patient Sam.

Gypsy is set to debut Friday, June 30th.