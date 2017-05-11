‘Gypsy’ Teaser Trailer: Naomi Watts Promises to Do No Harm in Netflix’s New Series

0

Another day, another Netflix series. The streaming giant is trying to kill all of us who write about TV by releasing at least one new series every single week. Enough! And yet … their new series Gypsy (which came out of nowhere for me) is sort of like In Treatment meets Californication. Or something. It stars Naomi Watts as a Manhattan therapist who ends up getting a little too involved her patients’ lives. Mostly their sex lives, or at least, the sex lives of those close to them.

As Netflix describes it, “as the borders of Jean’s professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds.”

Check out the teaser below:



As the teaser shows, there’s definitely a disconnect between the life Jean tries to hold together personally and professionally, and the one she is dangerously dabbling with. I can’t decide, though, if this looks like a really great series or something that would have aired on Cinemax when it was still called Skinemax about 10 years ago. We’ll find out soon!

The 10-part psychological thriller is directed by Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Sam Taylor Johnson, and written by newcomer Lisa Rubin. In addition to Watts, Gypsy also stars Billy Crudup (Spotlight) as Jean’s husband Michael Halloway, Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) as Sydney, Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jean’s patient Allison, and Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals) and Jean’s patient Sam.

Gypsy is set to debut Friday, June 30th.