Watch the Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Music Video for HAIM’s “Right Now”

We knew we were getting a new Paul Thomas Anderson film this year, but the filmmaker also snuck in a brand new music video. Indeed, the wildly talented band HAIM released the first single from their new album today, “Right Now,” as well as the music video, and it’s directed by none other than Anderson. The video isn’t some crazy theatrical or high-concept idea—instead, it highlights the talent of HAIM by showing them tracking the song in a single take, and it’s fantastic. We knew these girls were tremendous musicians, but seeing them perform the song live in the studio is really, really cool, and Anderson captures it beautifully.

Anderson is no stranger to directing music videos. He helmed the video for Radiohead’s “Daydreaming” last year, and has directed several for Fiona Apple, so this isn’t new territory for Anderson, but it certainly shows off his versatility. He’s currently in production on his next feature, an untitled drama set in the 1950s fashion world starring Daniel Day-Lewis that’s set for release this Christmas. Not much is known about that film (like, at all), but Focus Features has been extremely mum on who’s serving as the cinematographer given that his regular collaborator Robert Elswit is tied up on Inner City, and many now think Anderson is making his official DP debut on the film.

A lot to be excited about with that one, but this “Right Now” video is a delightful combination of Anderson and HAIM’s talents. Check it out below, and you can see HAIM as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 13th.