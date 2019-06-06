Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis Tease Another ‘Halloween’ Sequel

0

Laurie Strode may be coming back again. Last year’s Halloween sequel/reboot was a pretty massive hit, scoring $255.4 million worldwide against a budget of just $10 million to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise by far. That’s a serious profit margin, so it’s no surprise that another sequel is in the works with the team at Blumhouse.

Indeed, Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum is the one who spearheaded the new Halloween by bringing in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride to craft and write the new film, and Blum took to Twitter yesterday to share a photo of himself alongside Jamie Lee Curtis holding a Halloween figure with the caption, “We’re discussing stuff.” Could the next Halloween movie not be far off?

When Green and McBride began hashing out their take on the franchise, they initially considered shooting two Halloween movies back-to-back:

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back. Then we were like, Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like. So, we were like, Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t. But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

Surrounding the release of Halloween last year Blum played coy about the sequel, choosing instead to put the focus on the new film. But it’s clear Green and McBride worked out where the story of Laurie Strode would go after the events of this new film, though it sounds like the story may be going in a different direction. We exclusively revealed earlier this year that Blumhouse had entered talks with Scott Teems to write the screenplay for the new sequel, having already written a treatment that got Blumhouse’s approval.

It’s unclear how far along the new film has gotten, but Blum’s photo appears to confirm that the story for the sequel does involve Laurie Strode, at least potentially. Here’s hoping we get official word soon, but for now this is tantalizing tease of an exciting possibility.