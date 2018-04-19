First ‘Halloween’ Poster Heralds the Return of Michael Myers

0

Universal has released the first Halloween poster. We don’t know much about the story of this new Halloween other than the fact that it’s a sequel that disregards all Halloween films after the first Halloween II. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer plays her daughter, and the film will introduce Laurie’s granddaughter as presumably another potential victim for Michael Myers. David Gordon Green (Stronger) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley.

Obviously, this teaser poster doesn’t give us much to go on, but I’m curious to see how Green will repurpose the slasher genre that the original Halloween helped create for 2018. Will it be more of a generational story, or will it still go by the same beats as the slasher genre? There’s also the question of what kind of power does Michael Myers still have at this point. He’s on his third reboot, which looks to be more of a legacyquel, and yet the character appears to remains basically the same. Halloween is a tough franchise, but I’m confident that Green and McBride have a worthwhile take on the material.

It will be interesting to see if this new poster signals the first trailer, or if we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see what Green and company have in store. At the very least, it’s exciting that Curtis is back on board and that the upcoming film will ignore the rest of the Halloween movies, not to denigrate those films or their filmmakers, but it’s a lot easier to get caught up and ready for the new installment by only watching two movies than eight.

Check out the new Halloween poster below. The film opens October 19th and also stars Will Patton, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak, and Omar J. Dorsey.

In exactly six months, after exactly 40 years, Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield but Laurie Strode has been waiting for him. @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/7VsTkzae1b — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 19, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween: