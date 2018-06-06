‘Halloween’ Trailer Teaser Lovingly Looks at Michael Myers’ Haunting Visage

0

Blumhouse and Universal have released a brief trailer teaser for Halloween. We don’t know much about the story of this new Halloween other than the fact that it’s a sequel that disregards all Halloween films after the first Halloween II. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer plays her daughter, and the film will introduce Laurie’s granddaughter as presumably another potential victim for Michael Myers. David Gordon Green (Stronger) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley.

This trailer teaser gives us some brief hints of the dialogue we’ll probably hear in the trailer that gets released on Friday, but overall it’s about selling Michael Myers, which is the smart move since he’s the iconic figure of this franchise even if the new Halloween cuts out all the sequels after the second one (although cutting out Halloween III doesn’t really matter since it doesn’t involve Myers). Mostly, this trailer reminds me that I really need to revisit the first Halloween. If you’re in the same boat, the 35th anniversary edition Blu-ray is currently only about $9 on Blu-ray, so you may as well add it to your collection and be sufficiently prepared for what David Gordon Green is about to unleash this fall.

Check out the new Halloween trailer teaser below and come back on Friday to see the first full trailer. The film opens October 19th and also stars Will Patton, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak, and Omar J. Dorsey.

