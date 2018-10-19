Exclusive ‘Halloween’ Video Goes Behind the Scenes of the Blumhouse Sequel

0

What does it take to make a Halloween movie? Whether you’re talking about John Carpenter‘s iconic original film or the new sequel from David Gordon Green, you can get a glimpse at the production process in our exclusive new behind-the-scenes video.

Forty years after the original Halloween slashed through theaters and made Michael Myers nightmare fuel for generations to come, Blumhouse has rekindled the beloved horror franchise with the help of some franchise icons. First on the call sheet is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, who returns in the role of Laurie Strode, but with a twist! A direct sequel to the 1978 film, Halloween scrubs the rest of the franchise continuity (including Curtis’ other four appearances as Laurie), and introduces her as a survivor grappling with PTSD decades after the events of the original film.

Watch our exclusive featurette below. Halloween also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins, and arrives in theaters on October 19.

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

