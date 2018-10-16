David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween’ Tracking Toward Franchise-Best $50 Million Opening

0

Director David Gordon Green‘s Halloween sorta-sequel is tracking toward a weekend box office so big it’s scary. Some would even say it’s killer. It’s going to murder the…okay, sorry, Universal is currently thinking modestly at $50 million, but Variety reports the latest chapter in the Michael Myers slasher saga could bank an opening somewhere over the $70 million line. Considering the film was made on a $10 million budget, any of these numbers would mean a hefty profit.

While this wouldn’t touch the bonkers record-breaking $80 million that Venom pulled in, it would easily be the best opening for the 11-movie Halloween franchise, a distinction formerly held by the Rob Zombie’s 2007 reboot, which banked $26 million. If predictions hold true, Halloween would also land among the highest-earning R-rated horror debuts like The Nun ($53 million) and Hannibal ($58 million). Andrés Muschietti‘s IT remains the clown-king at $123 million.

This new Halloween—which ignores every film in the franchise except for John Carpenter’s original—sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprising the role of Laurie Strode, 40 years after deranged serial killer Michael Myers butchered her babysitter friends on All Hallow’s Eve. Green co-wrote the script with Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride, with Carpenter himself providing a brand new score. The film also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Nick Castle reprising his role as The Shape with help fro, James Jude Courtney.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19. For more on the film, check out the links below:

‘