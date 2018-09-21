‘Halloween': Danny McBride and David Gordon Green on Crafting the Sequel, Violence, and More

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Halloween. As most of you know, the sequel picks up forty years after the events of the first film, ignoring all the subsequent films, essentially making this a direct sequel to the original Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, but this time she has a daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Allyson Strode). The film finds Laurie traumatized by her encounter with Michael Myers and has spent decades getting ready to take him on if he were to ever escape the asylum where he’s been locked up. Since this is a Halloween movie, you know he’s bound to escape, and then it’s up to Laurie to protect her family. David Gordon Green (Stronger) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Halloween also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins and opens October 19th.

Shortly before the world premiere and before I’d seen the film, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride came by the Collider studio at TIFF to talk about the making of the film. During the wide-ranging interview they talked about why they wanted to premiere the film at TIFF, what it was like getting the keys to the Halloween franchise, if they had any sort of battle with the MPAA over the rating, how they decided what violence to show on screen and what would be slightly off frame, if they pitched the film as a one-off or something that would have sequels, what it was like filming on location and trying to hide the Michael Myers mask, how John Carpenter watched the film for the first time during a Skype session as David watched him watch it, and a lot more. In addition, they provided updates on upcoming projects like Newsflash, Friday Night Lights and their possible HBO project The Righteous Gemstones.

Danny McBride and David Gordon Green:

When and how did they decide to world premiere Halloween at the Toronto Film Festival?

How they are only showing the movie once at the festival.

What was it like getting the keys to the Halloween franchise?

They talk about how they personalized the movie.

Did they have any sort of battle with the MPAA?

How they decided what violence to show on screen and what would be slightly off frame.

When they were pitching the movie were they thinking about Halloween as a one off or that this could be the beginning of a few sequels?

How did the story and script change during the writing process?

What was it like filming on location and trying to hide the Mike Myers mask?

How long was the first cut compared to the finished film? The first cut was 2hr 15 min and the release is 1hr 45 min.

How John Carpenter watched the film for the first time during a Skype session as David watched him watch it.

Did Danny McBride do a secret cameo?

Who do they show an early cut of the film to for honest feedback?

What’s the status of Newsflash and Friday Night Lights?

How The Righteous Gemstones might be the next thing for the two of them on HBO.

