‘Halloween’ Goes ‘Psycho’ in New Deleted Scene; Blu-ray Details Revealed

Universal Pictures has released a deleted scene from the new Halloween, in addition to unveiling the home video details for the horror hit. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s sequel hit theaters in October and was a huge hit, as it has now grossed a whopping $250 million worldwide against a budget of just $10 million. Finding the right story to tell in a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s original, iconic horror film was no easy task, and the Halloween Blu-ray will be stacked with deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

This particular Halloween deleted scene gives the people what they really want: more time with those two podcasters. Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see why this scene was cut. It’s a clear homage to Psycho, but in the finished film the podcasters are more of an annoyance than compelling characters in their own right, so the less time spent with them the better.

The Blu-ray includes seven deleted/extended scenes in all, including one aptly named “Deluxe Banh Mi Cops” that will come as a delight to those tickled by one of the film’s funniest scenes. Also included on the home video release are five featurettes focusing on everything from the making of the film to the sound design and score to Jamie Lee Curtis’ highly anticipated return. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though the disc includes an audio commentary track.

Check out the Halloween deleted scene below, followed by a full list of bonus features included on the home video release. Halloween will be released on Digital on December 28th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 15, 2019.