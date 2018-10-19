‘Halloween': What Did You Think?

0

Be aware there are spoilers for Halloween (2018) below.

Halloween is here! No, not the holiday (though that is getting deliciously close — literally, someone get this Halloween candy out of my house), but the long-awaited return of the seminal horror franchise has finally arrived. Directed by David Gordon Green from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley, Halloween sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as horror icon Laurie Strode, forty years after the events of the original film, when she has to face down Michael Myers once again.

The result is something of a mixed bag, but with a lot to love. There are moments where the film feels at war with itself, especially when blatant moments of comedy undercut critical moments of tension and trivial teen drama distracts from Laurie’s arc, but there are also moments of pure brilliance and plenty of throwback nods to the franchise. And Curtis is a damn delight in the role of Strode, once again, offering a new take on the character that made her a star, and bringing a profound pathos to the hardened heroine archetype.

There are plenty of knockout performance in the film, in fact. Including newcomer Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter Allison, who makes for a fine second generation final girl, Other standouts include Virginia Gardner and Jibrail Nantambu, who carry one of the film’s highlight sequences. Also deserving of a special note is stuntman James Jude Courtney, who played The Shape in a significant amount of scenes — though yes, Nick Castle did return for some shots.

On the technical end, you’ve got to shout out the fantastic score from none other than John Carpenter, in collaboration with Cody Carpenter and Daniel A. Davies. The score hits all the right notes, a masterful blend of familiar refrains and reinvention. Cinematographer Michael Simmonds also does some outstanding work in the film, and the visuals he creates with Green are sure to stick in your head.

But enough of my rambling, we want to know what you think. How great was Curtis as PTSD Laurie Strode? Did you enjoy the multiple generation angle? Does Old Man Myers work for you? What was your favorite kill? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts below.

