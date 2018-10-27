Friday Box Office: ‘Halloween’ Stalks Past $100 Million

0

The return of Michael Myers is both A) the title of the Halloween movie with by far the doofiest looking mask, and B) turning out to be highly profitable for Blumhouse and Universal. David Gordon Green‘s Halloween carved up another $10 million on Friday night, on its way to a $34 million weekend and, more importantly, pushing the slasher sequel past $100 million domestically. Considering the film’s $10 million budget, bringing The Shape back into the world was a killer decision.

Halloween sees Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the role of Laurie Strode, 40 years after slow-walkin’ madman Michael Myers turned a night of babysitting into a bloodbath. The new Halloween‘s leap over the $100 million mark continues a successful run that includes the second biggest October opening of all time and the largest opening in history for a film with a female lead over 55. The film was co-written by Green, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley and features a score from original Halloween maestro John Carpenter.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual for the October box office, with A Star Is Born and Venom holding steady. Star took in a relatively quiet $4 million on Friday night—still an increase from last weekend—while Sony’s symbiote adventure gobbled up $2.8 million on its way to an estimated $10 million weekend.

Hunter Killer, a perfectly suitable alternate title for a Halloween movie, is decidedly not making as much money as Halloween. Lionsgate’s submarine flick starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman sunk to $2.5 million on its first Friday, floating toward an estimated $7 million opening weekend. It’s more than possible that the film is overtaken by Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween in that film’s third weekend.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)