Friday Box Office: ‘Halloween’ Might Just Murder ‘Venom’s October Record

0

True to form, Michael Myers has returned with his eyes already fixed on his next victim. David Gordon Green‘s Halloween sequel rose from the dead to the tune of $33 million on Friday night, putting it on track for an $80 opening weekend. If those numbers stay steady, Halloween would put a knife through the October record that was just set a few weeks ago by Sony’s Venom. (Tom Hardy‘s pancreas-snackin’ buddy flick earned $32.7 million in its Friday night debut.)

The film—which sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprising the role of Laurie Strode 40 years after Michale Myers stalked her one fateful Halloween—is already on pace to open as the second-highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time, behind 2017’s IT directed by Andy Muschietti. This new Halloween is a direct sequel to John Carpenter‘s 1978 original, with the script by Green, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley ignoring all other sequels. (Sorry, Cult of Thorn fans, ya weirdos.) Critics are eating it up—our own Perri Nemiroff declared “the franchise is back to form”—and audiences gave this new and improved Shape a B+ CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, First Man can’t even get off the launching pad. With A Star Is Born still hitting its high notes and Venom’s bond with audiences proving unbreakable—thost films earned $5.7 million and $5 million this weekend, repspectively—Damien Chazelle‘s Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling shared a fifth-place finish with The Hate U Give, both earning $2.5 million. The kicker, though, is that awards-hopeful YA adaption Hate U Give played on 1,337 fewer screens. Both films just barely landed below kid-horror sequel Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, which nabbed $2.53 million in its second weekend.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)