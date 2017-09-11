20 Things to Know about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood        

0

It’s that time of year again, when the theme parks go all out for Halloween events, and nobody does Halloween fright quite like Universal Studios, with their history of making horror films for over 80 years. The hugely popular Halloween Horror Nights features the most authentic scares from some of the biggest horror properties in film and TV, and it includes the permanent walk-through attraction for The Walking Dead, along with mazes for American Horror Story: Roanoke, The Shining, Saw: The Games of Jigsaw, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Insidious: Beyond the Further, Titans of Terror (featuring Jason, Freddy and Leatherface), and The Horrors of Blumhouse (featuring The Purge, Sinister and Happy Death Day), three new scare zones, the Titans of Terror Tram hosted by Chucky, an all-new Jabbawockeez show, and access to Transformers: The Ride 3D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, Jurassic Park in the Dark and The Simpsons Ride.

Collider (along with a handful of other press outlets) was recently invited to preview the Insidious: Beyond the Further and The Shining mazes to find out what went into bringing all of the little details to life. After taking the tour and chatting with maze creator John Murdy, we’ve compiled a list of 10 things to know about each of the mazes, which we’ve included with some photos (all images are via Christina Radish).

Halloween Horror Nights is at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from September 15th through November 4th, and tickets and special offers are available here.

