Halloween Horror Nights Orlando’s 2018 Mazes, Ranked

The fogs machines are on full blast, the chainsaws are revving up a storm, and Halloween Horror Nights is officially underway at Universal Studios Orlando. 2018 marks the 28th year of the annual holiday events, which attracts visitors from the world over for a night of horror celebration from mazes to scare zones to holiday-themed treats (including some exclusive Stranger Things snacks this year). As far as horror-themed events go, HHN is always one of the best and this year is no different.

With a grand total of ten mazes this year — up from last year’s nine mazes — Halloween Horror Nights 2018 is split between five IP mazes, aka those based on existing film and TV properties, and five original content mazes. Fans can look forward to visiting the worlds of Stranger Things, Halloween 4, Trick ‘r Treat and at long last Poltergeist, as well as journeying into original designs inspired by grindhouse horror (Slaughter Sinema), classic fairy tales (Scary Tales: Deadly Ever After), and the zombie apocalypse (Dead Eposure: Patient Zero). And if you’re a fan of the 80s, you’re going to love this. year. Stranger Things and Poltergeist lead the charge into a retro-fueled lineup that includes scare zones for Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Vamp ’85 among the 80s-heavy mazes (even Dead Exposure is set in 1982).

But we all know that when you’re trying to get your money’s worth from a night at Halloween Horror Nights, you’ve got to prioritize, so I’m breaking down the best, the worst, and the absolute must-sees of Orlando’s 2018 Halloween Horror Nights mazes below.