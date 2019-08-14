Rob Zombie’s ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ Returning to Halloween Horror Night 2019 with New Mazes

0

The Firefly family are making quite a comeback this year. With Rob Zombie‘s Devil’s Rejects sequel Three from Hell just around the corner, Universal Studios has announced that House of 1000 Corpses is returning to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood.

Inspired by the 2003 cult hit that kicked off Zombie’s film directing career along with the twisted saga of the Firefly family — including Sid Haig‘s Captain Spaulding, Sheri Moon Zombie‘s Baby Firefly and Bill Moseley‘s Otis — the new House of 100 Corpses Maze will drop visitors into the terrifying tourist attraction that gives the film its title.

Per the press release:

“The terrifying House of 1000 Corpses mazes bring to life the movie’s offbeat roadside tourist attraction, Captain Spaulding’s Museum of Monsters and Madmen, and introduces guests to some of the country’s most infamous serial killers, including Dr. Satan, a demented surgeon who has gone mad. Without a moment to catch their breath, guests will venture to the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a sadistic clan of psychotic killers, where the psychosis deepens and the depraved thrive. It is a chilling journey into the netherworld of terror that weaves its way through a cavernous network of dark tunnels within the bowels of the house. Populated by the degenerate victims of Dr. Satan’s debauched operations, legions of tortured creatures shuffle about as Dr. Satan continues his twisted medical practice, eagerly awaiting a new installment of victims.”

House of 1000 Corpses previously appeared at Halloween Horror Nights in 2010, and it makes sense that they’d bring it back because it’s the perfect fit for a HHN haunted house. Campy, colorful, and scary, and set within a titular establishment that’s more or less a haunted maze in its own right.

In Hollywood, House of 100 Corpses joins previously announced mazes for Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Creepshow, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, and the original maze Holidayz in Hell. In Orlando, the lineup includes mazes for Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Creepshow, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Universal Monsters, and original mazes Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear, Graveyard Games, and Yet: Terror of the Yukon, as well as Scare Zones Zombieland: Double Tap, Rob Zombie Hilbilly Deluxe, Anarch-ade, Vanity Ball, Vikings Undead, and Academy of Villains: Altered States.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. For ticketing information and more details, head over to the official Halloween Horror Nights website.