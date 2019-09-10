Halloween Horror Nights Orlando’s 2019 Mazes, Ranked

0

Ah, the leaves are changing color, pumpkin is back on the menu, and the sounds of terrified screaming can be heard echoing from Universal Studios Orlando, which can only mean one thing: Fall has arrived, and with it comes Universal’s annual Halloween Horror Nights, a go-to destination for fans of blood, guts, and a good old-fashioned scare. Collider recently had the opportunity to walk through this year’s ten haunted houses, and I’m happy to report I kept my eyes open just enough to let you know which scares are skippable and which frights are worth those epic wait times.

The houses of HHN 2019 are divided up between 6 mazes based on existing properties and 4 original ideas cooked up solely for the park. The IP houses include Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Jordan Peele‘s Us, House of 1000 Corpses, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and the classic Universal Monsters like The Mummy and Dracula. On the original side, you’ve got houses set miles beneath the ocean (“Depths of Fear”), in a ghost-filled cemetery (“Graveyard Games”), during a gore-covered gladiator tournament (“Nightingales: Blood Pit”), and a snowy woodland cabin besieged by massive monsters (“Yeti: Terror of the Yukon”).

With the sweet sound of chainsaws ringing in your ears, that could be a dizzying number of options to choose from. So without further ado, let’s run down all ten HHN 2019 haunted houses and see where you can get the spookiest bang for your buck.