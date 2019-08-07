Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Bringing the Tethered to Life at Halloween Horror Nights 2019

0

Jordan Peele‘s Get Out follow-up Us is the highest-grossing horror film of the year so far, and for horror fans who like to live their fear, Universal Studios will give you a chance to come face-to-face with the Tethered at Halloween Horror Nights 2019. The annual event is bringing together one hell of a crop for this year’s lineup, and Us marks the latest addition, which will be thrilling horror fans on both coasts at Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The maze will transport you into the terrors of Us, including a trip to the Santa Cruz boardwalk (and let me tell you, this UCSC grad can’t wait for that surreal experience), where Adelaide had her fateful childhood encounter with her dopplegänger. Then the maze will fast-forward to the present day, taking you right into the thick of the Tethered uprising. I’m hoping that they find a way to incorporate a tech element that puts you face to face with your own tethered in some capacity, but the maze walk-throughs tend to be pretty quick so I’m not sure how they’d pull that off. A girl can dream though!

Here’s the official maze description from the press release:

Featuring the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America, to the disorienting and the ominous uprising of “The Tethered”— doppelgängers of every living man, woman and child in the country—the “Us” maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy. . The journey begins circa 1986 as guests follow in the footsteps of the young girl they first meet as Adelaide Wilson as she innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and has a fateful and traumatic encounter with her tethered doppelgänger, an event that will forever alter both of their lives. The harrowing experience will then transition to present day, thrusting guests into the chaos of “The Tethered” uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion.

“It’s very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by ‘The Tethered.’ It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having ‘The Tethered’ join such esteemed company is a dream come true,” said Jordan Peele in a press release.

“Jordan Peele has put his indelible stamp on a new genre of psychological horror films with the Academy Award®-winning movie, Get Out and the critically-acclaimed film, Us,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer, “Halloween Horror Nights,” Universal Studios Hollywood. “And, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with him and his talented team to bring his unique vision for Us to life as a ‘living horror movie’ as part of ‘Halloween Horror Nights.’”

“The idea that ‘we are our own worst enemy’ and the visuals around that notion are what made the story of Us so compelling, personal and exciting for our design team to translate,” said Michael Aiello, Sr. Director of Entertainment Creative for Universal Orlando Resort. “Surrounding our guests in that horrific world of duality Jordan Peele created is a perfect fit for Universal’s ‘Halloween Horror Nights.’

Us joins previously announced Hollywood mazes for Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Universal Monsters Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, and the original maze Holidayz in Hell, and Orlando mazes for Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, and original mazes Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear, and Yet: Terror of the Yukon.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. For ticketing information and more details, head over to the official Halloween Horror Nights website.