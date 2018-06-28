Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights Adds ‘Chucky’ and ‘Killer Klowns’ Scare Zones

0

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the final scare zones that will be coming to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2018, as Universal 1440 Entertainment’s Chucky and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures’ Killer Klowns from Outer Space have been added to the lineup. The Revenge of Chucky scare zone will feature a toy fair that’s turned lethal, filled with diabolical twists on childhood toys from the past including murderous monkeys, a deadly board game, and of course the titular doll. Then in the Killer Klowns from Outer Space scare zone, an interstellar circus tent houses sweet-smelling cotton candy made from (gasp!) people. Guests must escape unscathed in order to prevent becoming candy themselves.

Revenge of Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space are the final scare zone announcements for this year’s event, which also includes the scare zones for Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, Twisted Tradition, and The Harvest. Then there are, of course, other iconic haunts, and this year for the first-time ever a Stranger Things area will make its debut, based on the popular Netflix series, alongside a house dedicated to the horror classic Trick ‘r Treat.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 14th through November 3rd and features 10 haunted houses in total—the most in the event’s history—a well as five scare zones and a powerhouse live show. You can purchase tickets right here.