Watch: Halloween Horror Nights ‘Insidious 4’-Inspired Maze Heads into The Further

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the latest addition to their lineup for Halloween Horror Nights. In advance of Blumhouse Pictures’ Insidious 4, HHN will head into The Further for a new maze delving into the paranormal past of franchise mainstay Dr. Elise Rainer (played by the lovely Lin Shaye in the films).

Check out the official description for the maze, Insidious: Beyond the Further, and the preview video below.

“The creepy new maze will delve deep into brilliant parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainer’s past, starting with a childhood in which her paranormal abilities emerged…until her mother’s untimely death by a demonic entity. Troubled by a lifetime of evil supernatural spirits trapped in the Further—a vacuous netherworld caught between the living and the dead—Elise will take guests on an unsettling journey back in time through a portal into the Further to defy the most depraved and intimidating beings that have tormented her since the 1950s.”

Directed by The Taking of Deborah Logan‘s Adam Robitel, Insidious: Chapter 4 sees the return of Shaye as Dr. Rainer, “who faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home. Written by Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell and produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, and co-creator James Wan, Chapter 4 arrives in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 5, 2018, which means the HHN maze is primed to give a sneak peek at what the sequel has in store.

In addition to Insidious: Beyond the Further Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is confirmed to feature mazes inspired by American Horror Story: Roanoke, The Shining, and Ash vs. Evil Dead. The Orlando event has confirmed scare zones inspired by Trick ‘r Treat and The Purge, a Saw maze, and will also feature maze inspired by The Shining and American Horror Story, though the Orlando version will feature content from Asylum and Coven in addition to Roanoke.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, September 15th at Universal Studios.