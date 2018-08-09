Halloween Horror Nights Adds ‘Poltergeist’ to 2018 Mazes

0

They’re here! At last, Halloween Horror Nights is putting their haunted house spin on the horror classic Poltergeist and in a double dose of good news, the maze will be coming to both the Orlando and Hollywood parks for the annual holiday event. Inspired by MGM’s beloved haunted house movie, directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, the mazes will take guests inside a “living representation” of the film.

As the official description reads,

“The mazes will lure guests to the Freeling family house built atop a cemetery where malicious ghosts threaten the lives within. From the underground graveyard to ghostly apparitions, guests will come face to face with infamous scenes from the film including the iconic flickering TV screen, menacing Beast from beyond and pool filled with floating corpses. As guests cross into the ‘light,’ they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a menacing smile. In a rush against time, guests will be forced to make it back to the world of the living or forever be trapped…”

Poltergeist is a perfect fit for the lineup of iconic horror films Universal Studios is known for recreating during their horror events. Recent years featured films like The Shining, An American Werewolf in London and Halloween, and each new title offers horror die hards to step into the movies they love, walking from one iconic scene to the next. A film like Poltergeist gives the creative team an opportunity to use all the tools in their belt, from animatronics and scareactors to fog machines and otherworldly set-pieces. Which is why it’s been on the top of fans’ wish lists for years, and now it’s finally happening!

In Orlando, Poltergeist joins a stacked lineup. The park is bringing a 10th haunted house to the lineup for an even bigger horror bonanza. Poltergeist is the latest title alongside the first-ever Stranger Things maze, a house dedicated to the Halloween classic Trick ‘r Treat, as well as original mazes Seeds of Extinction, Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces, Slaughter Sinema, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and scare zones for Revenge of Chuckyand Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, Twisted Tradition, and The Harvest.

It’s all IP in Hollywood, where Poltergeist joins previously announced mazes for Stranger Things, Trick ‘r Treat, The First Purge, and The Walking Dead, with three more mazes to be announced.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 14th through November 3rd at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.