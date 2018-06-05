‘Halloween': Michael Myers and Laurie Strode Are Back in First Official Images

0

Get ready for the return of two horror icons. Ahead of Friday’s trailer debut, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first images for Halloween (via USA Today) and the pictures find Michael Myers back to his old horrifying tricks, pitted against Jamie Lee Curtis’ OG final girl, Laurie Strode. The sequel picks up forty years after the first film, disregarding all the subsequent films, and follows the residents of Haddonfield on another horrifying Halloween night when Myers stalks the streets. Curtis is joined in the cast by Judy Greer, who plays her daughter, and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter.

The film picks up with Laurie decades after her encounter with Myers, thoroughly traumatized and fashioned as the ultimate survivor, determined to take him out for good if and when he escapes the asylum where he’s been locked up since his first killing spree. Naturally, her greatest fears come true when Myers breaks loose, and Strode has to confront the man that’s haunted her one last time. David Gordon Green (Stronger) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley.

The images look right on the money, and while an aged-up Michael Myers mask might sound silly on page, it looks fantastic in these first stills. Green was an unexpected choice to land the directing gig, but that’s part of what makes his take so intriguing, and the first images (especially that shot of Myers in the closet) point to a strong style influenced by the original film.

Halloween opens in theaters on October 19th and also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins, and features the return of Nick Castle as The Shape (stuntman and actor James Jude Courtney is also helping bring the role to life). Check out the first images below.