‘Halloween’ Is Coming to IMAX Theaters This Friday for One Week Only

Get ready to see The Shape on the big, big screen. Buoyed by the film’s massive opening weekend, Halloween is now being given the full IMAX treatment starting Friday. Yes indeed, starting this Friday, October 26th, the new Halloween will be playing in IMAX theaters across the country for a limited one-week engagement. While this is good news for horror and Halloween fans, it’s likely less-good news for First Man, which will probably be leaving IMAX theaters fairly soon to make way not only for this spontaneous Halloween exhibition but also Bohemian Rhapsody, which hits IMAX theaters on November 2nd—although we hear First Man will still be playing in some IMAX theaters this coming weekend. Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic has struggled at the box office, but it’s a sight to behold in the IMAX format so I’d highly suggest checking it out there while you still can.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween is a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s iconic horror film and picks up 40 years later, with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) still suffering the effects of the trauma she experienced that one fateful night. When Michael Myers breaks loose for the first time in four decades, Laurie must gather her daughter and granddaughter together to stand off against Michael Myers one last time.

The film pulled in a whopping $76 million opening weekend, for the second-highest opening weekend ever for an R-rated horror film behind last year’s It. It’ll be interesting to see if audiences return for another go-around or if the success of the film spurs folks who were dubious to check it out. But the IMAX exhibition is surely an added incentive to get out and see this wild ride in theaters.

