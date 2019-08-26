‘Halloween Kills’ Casts Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle from Original Movie

Anthony Michael Hall is set to join Jamie Lee Curtis in Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel Halloween Kills, which will stalk theaters next October.

Hall will play Tommy Doyle, a character who first appeared in John Carpenter‘s original Halloween movie as one of the young kids Laurie Strode (Curtis) was babysitting the night that Michael Myers invaded her world. Paul Rudd played Tommy Doyle in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, which saw the character teaming up with Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) to bring down Myers.

David Gordon Green is directing Halloween Kills and the subsequent sequel Halloween Ends, which will be shot back-to-back, as the studio aims to release the “final” film in Strode saga on Oct. 15, 2021. Carpenter himself recently cast doubt that Halloween Ends would truly by the last entry in the franchise, so long as it makes money. And judging by the last film, which grossed more than $250 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

Blumhouse principal Jason Blum is producing the Halloween sequels with Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Carpenter and Curtis will executive produce with Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Ryan Freimann, Green and co-writer Danny McBride. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will oversee the project for the company, and Universal will handle distribution.

Hall starred in the ’80s teen comedy classics The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink before going on to appear in films such as The Dark Knight. He’s represented by Untitled Entertainment, and his casting was first reported by Justin Kroll at Variety, who joined me on the very first episode of Collider.com’s newest podcast The Sneider Cut, where news of Doyle’s return first surfaced.

Kroll said that Blumhouse approached Rudd about reprising his role, and while the actor was flattered, his participation would be logistically impossible, as he’s currently shooting Jason Reitman‘s new Ghostbusters movie for Sony. While Hall may offer the same star power as Ant-Man hero Rudd, his casting is kind of perfect, and I love that Green is giving this ’80s icon another chance to shine on the big screen. Just note that Variety makes no mention of Tommy Doyle appearing in Halloween Ends, so perhaps Michael Myers finally catches up with him after all this time. We’ll have to wait until next October to find out!