‘Halloween Kills’: Kyle Richards Will Return as Lindsey Wallace

0

Another key actor from Halloween is coming back for Halloween Kills: Kyle Richards. Richards’ casting follows closely on the heels of news Anthony Michael Hall will appear in the upcoming movie as Tommy Doyle.

Variety was among the many outlets over Labor Day Weekend to confirm Richards would return as Lindsey Wallace for the upcoming Halloween installment. Richards originated the role of Lindsey in the 1978 horror movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis and directed by John Carpenter. In the movie, Lindsey was the youngster being babysat by Annie (Nancy Kyes) who is then dropped off at the Doyle house where Laurie Strode (Curtis) is babysitting Tommy. How the now grown-up Lindsay figures into the Halloween Kills story is still unknown since plot specifics are being kept under wraps.

Both Richards, whose popularity and prominence has gotten a boost thanks to a role on the Bravo reality TV series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Curtis announced the news on social media. Richards commented in an Instagram post she was “honored and thrilled” to reprise the role of Lindsey. Curtis shared similar sentiments on her Instagram while also implying more original Halloween characters could return for Halloween Kills. Of course, the franchise star didn’t say who would be back but we should definitely keep a pin in that comment.

On the heels of the success of 2018’s Halloween, which became the highest-grossing film in the franchise by reeling in $250 million on a $10 million budget, Green will be directing two sequels to that movie back-to-back. Halloween Kills will arrive in October 2020 while Halloween Ends hits theaters October 15, 2021. It’s unclear if Halloween Ends will stick to its name and be the last-ever installment in the franchise; we’ll have to wait and see what the box office receipts say.

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters on October 16, 2020.